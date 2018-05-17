The Philippine National Police (PNP) said that the two policemen abducted by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were freed on Wednesday.

PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde confirmed the release of Police Officer 2 Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad.

“Yes as we speak now, earlier this noon the (Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) regional director said that they were released and they are under the custody of the personnel of (Sulu) Governor Sakur Tan. The two (police) women are on their way now to the residence of the governor,” he said.

Albayalde failed to give details of the circumstances of the release.

But he said the negotiation made by the local government could have helped to secure the release of the two cops.

He said the two victims would undergo medical examination and debriefing.

“There will be a debriefing and counselling. We will find out what happened to them if they were hurt or not,” Albayalde said.

The two policewomen, together with certain Jakosalem Ahamad Blas and Faizal Ahidji, were on board the tricycle when they were abducted by the terrorists at the vicinity of Brgy. Liang, Patikul, Sulu last April 29.

Ahidji was released by their abductors last May 5, while Ahamad was rescued by the government troops three days after. Robina Asido/DMS