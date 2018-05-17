President Rodrigo Duterte ordered on Wednesday to lift fully the deployment ban of overseas Filipino workers in Kuwait.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Special Envoy to Kuwait Abdullah Mama-o made the recommendation to the President to lift the ban, including on the household service workers.

"Upon recommendation of Special Envoy to Kuwait Abdullah Mama-o, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte tonight instructed Secretary Silvestre Bello to totally lift the ban on deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait," he said.

This was contrary to earlier statement of Bello that his recommendation was only to partially lift the deployment ban of OFWs to Gulf state.

“I told the President that we can lift the ban only with respect to our skilled workers and professionals. As to the household service workers, I said in my report that we will have to wait and see the effect of the agreement that we signed on the protection of our household service workers,” he has said.

The labor secretary said the deployment ban of HSW to Kuwait will be lifted in due time until the agreement is proven to be an effective deterrent to the abuses and maltreatment of OFWs in the Gulf State.

Diplomatic row arose between the Philippines and Kuwait when Duterte totally ban the deployment of OFWs to the Gulf state after a Filipina household helper was murdered and her remains were found inside a freezer last February.

Late last month, the Philippine Embassy staff launched covert rescue operations of abused OFWs. The video of the operations was even released to the public, irking the Kuwaiti government. This resulted to the expulsion of Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait Rene Villa and the recall of Kuwait envoy to the Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS