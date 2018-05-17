China's supposed assurance that it would not allow President Rodrigo Duterte to be ousted could not be considered as an intervention on the Philippine internal affairs, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

During the send-off ceremony of Filipino scientists to the Philippine Rise on Tuesday, Duterte, in a speech, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him that China would not allow the Philippine leader to be ousted.

"We will not allow you to be taken out from your office, and we will not allow the Philippines to go to the dogs,’” Duterte quoted Xi as saying.

Duterte said Xi issued the statement may be because "I’m a freely elected leader."

Xi's supposed assurance was made as Duterte previously said that he would take an independent foreign policy, free from any interferrence.

Asked if Xi's supposed statement ran counter with Duterte's policy, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters, "No.There’s only intervention if you opposed it, but if you want, that’s not intervention."

"Because remember, intervention is when you interfere but when you want assistance that’s not intervention," he explained.

Roque said those who could be behind the move to oust the President were from the "West."

"The context perhaps is if there's really an attempt of the Westerners to remove him from office, he can rely on his allies here in Asia," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS