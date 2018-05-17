The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is preparing its forces for the Marawi City rehabilitation, which is expected to be in “full swing” by next month, an official said on Wednesday.

AFP Chief of Staff General Carlito Galvez said rebuilding war-torn Marawi will be in full swing starting June 15.

“For the rehabilitation, we have to make sure that it will be unimpeded, it will be safe, and our contractors will not be hampered by any threat of kidnapping or any aggression from the Maute/ISIS,” he said.

“That’s why we will be conducting some brainstorming with my commanders so that we will reactivate or we will reorganize our forces in order to support 100 percent the Task Force Bangon (Marawi). I believe the rehabilitation will be very successful,” he added.

Galvez said he is planning to visit the city anytime from May 17 to 23 when the Task Force is set to hold its first Marawi Week of Peace.

The event is composed of collaborative activities that are geared to strengthen the social cohesion between the government and the people of Marawi.

These activities include community action project, medical mission, livelihood and skills seminar, distribution of relief assistance, film showing, photo contest, sports fest, and others.

During the Marawi Peace Week, the Task Force Bangon Marawi will also roll out an information campaign on the rehabilitation plan for the most affected area (MAA) or previously called as the main battle area in the city and the comprehensive rehabilitation and recovery program to increase awareness among the people. Robina Asido/DMS