Five soldiers were wounded in an encounter with alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Cagayan Province last Thursday, a military spokesman said.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command, said Friday the clash occurred in the vicinity of Sitio Mureg, Brgy. Balani, Sto Niño of Cagayan Province at 10:36 am.

Nato said based on initial report the troops were conducting security patrol when they encountered around 30 alleged NPA members.

“The firefight lasted for about 20 minutes, wherein the troops pursued the terrorist group in the adjacent vicinity which again resulted to another skirmish for about ten minutes at 11:40 am,” he said.

Nato said the troops were pursuing the gunmen, who also suffered undetermined casualties,” he said.

“Northern Luzon Command will be relentless in conducting focused military operations in identified NPA affected areas in order to protect our people from any threat posed by this terrorist group,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS