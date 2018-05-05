An officer from the Calabarzon regional police was killed while his partner was wounded in an ambush in Antipolo City on Friday morning.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, the regional director, said killed was Supt. Remy Tagnong, chief of regional and legal affairs. He was declared dead on arrival at the Antipolo Doctors Hospital. His partner, Maria Angela Cabaltera Hadap, was shot in her back and left land but is being treated at the same hospital.

Eleazar said based on initial report the victims were on board a Toyota Innova vehicle when they were fired upon by the suspects riding a motorcycle at the vicinity of Brgy. Dalig 1, Antipolo City around 6:40 am.

He said the victims were on their way to Quiapo Church in Manila when the incident happened.

Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde told reporters in Baguio that Tagnong ordered some policemen dismissed. "That is one possibility we are looking at now," he said. Robina Asido/DMS