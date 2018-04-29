The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is set to release a copy of a verified list of barangay official involved in illegal drugs on Monday.

“On Monday the names of barangay captains involved in (illegal) drugs will be released to media,” DILG Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Usec. Martin Dino said in a radio interview Saturday.

Dino said the government will also release a copy of the list of barangay which failed to create a Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC).

“We verify and not because there is an election we will stop the campaign against illegal drugs. What is prohibited to do now is to suspend but filing of complaint against incompetent barangay captains and officials who failed to create, imagine five years, the president even extended them for two year and yet they haven’t think of creating BADAC,” he said.

Dino explained the list will be released after a case against the more or less 70 barangay officials who failed to create the council is filed before the Ombudsman.

“We will charge those barangays who failed to create BADAC which is mandatory. They should have created it five years ago,” he said.

“It is included in the law under the Dangerous Drugs Board (creation of BADAC). It is the obligation of the barangay because it will be their weapon against drug pushers, dependents and criminals in barangay. If we do not have this, how can our fight against illegal drugs be effective?” he added.

Dino said a barangay captain should be aware of any anti-drug operation in their area.

“The barangay captain who is not aware about the operation of PDEA within his area will be punished,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS