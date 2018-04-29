Two drug suspects were killed during a buy-bust operation in Quezon City on Friday night.

Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel Jr., Quezon City police director, identified the slain suspects as a certain Michael and alias Amado Millete, 40, of Brgy. Sta. Monica, Novaliches.

Esquivel said based on initial report a policeman acted as poseur-buyer and set a drug deal with the suspects.

“After the transaction, the suspects sensed the presence of other policemen and that the buyer was an undercover operative drew their firearms and fired at the operatives but missed,” he said.

“The operatives had no option but to shoot back resulting in the death of the suspects,” he added.

Esquivel said authorities recovered 18 sachets of shabu, one .45 caliber pistol Armscor, one caliber .45 empty magazine, one caliber .38 revolver, digital weighing scale, and P10,000 genuine money with 19 pieces of P1,000 boodle money during the operation.

He said a total of 31 other drug suspects were arrested during operations in different areas in Quezon City from Friday until early morning Saturday. Robina Asido/DMS