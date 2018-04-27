The Philippine Navy welcomed officers and crew of JS Osumi LST-4001 of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force on Thursday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Osumi, an Osumi-class tank landing ship with approximately 150 officers and crew on board arrived in South Harbor for a two day goodwill visit in the country that will last until Saturday.

Lincuna said Philippine Navy delegates headed by Captain Dennis Rommel Quines, representative of the Flag Officer In Command accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony followed by a press briefing and health and security briefing aboard JS Osumi.

“Subsequently, Captain Tomonori Kobayashi, the commander of Landing Ship Division One, JMSDF and Captain Yuji Horikawa, commanding officer of JS Osumi (LST 4001) will call on the Flag Officer In Command, Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Robert Empedrad,” he said.

“Like their previous visits, the Japanese Navy will engage in a series of confidence building activities with their PN counterparts such as goodwill games followed by a boodle fight,” he added.

Lincuna said JS Osumi is the third JMSDF ship that visited the country this year.

The first one was JS Amagiri which arrived last February and the last one was JS Akizuki who arrived two weeks ago in Subic, Lincuna said. Robina Asido/DMS

“Landing Platform Dock, JS Osumi was here in the Philippines last 2013 together with extra-regional navies to give assistance in the HADR operation efforts after Typhoon Hainan devastated the country,” he added.

Lincuna said a send-off ceremony with customary Passing Exercise (PASSEX) will cap off the ship’s port visit on April 28. Robina Asido/ DMS