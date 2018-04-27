The 45th anniversary of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) last April 24 is a somber reminder of the continued exploitation, abuse, and deception of Filipinos by the Communist movement, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in an a statement on Thursday.

Lorenzana emphasized that the NDFP has nothing to celebrate on their anniversary as they have never did anything good for the Filipino people.

“As the negotiating arm of the Communist Party of the Philippines ? New People’s Army (CPP-NPA), the NDFP represents what is wrong with the Communist notion of peace. They talk peace with government far removed from the realities on the ground,” he said.

“While NDFP representatives negotiate with government in a foreign land, their armed comrades perpetrate deceptive and coercive recruitment and, at the same time, continue the conduct of extortion, kidnapping,” Lorenzana added.

Lorenzana said the NDFP is becoming irrelevant “with the government’s sincere efforts to achieve peace even without the formal talks.”

“Through the government’s various programs for reintegration, thousands of former rebels have rejoined society,” he said.

“Under the President Duterte's guidance, we are more determined than ever to extend our call for peace and unity ? a call for the remaining CPP-NPA to lay down their arms, rejoin their families, fulfill their dreams, and serve as active partners for peace, development and community empowerment,” he added.

Last week, Duterte gave the NDF a 60-day window to restart peace talks which he halted late last year.