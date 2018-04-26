President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he would not allow foreigners to meddle into the affairs of the state.

Duterte made the statement amid the order of the Bureau of Immigration to Australian missionary Patricia Fox to leave the country after her missionary visa was cancelled for allegedly engaging in partisan politics.

"But the foreigner comes here, like the priests...if you will do that to me, I will hit you. It's not allowed, you're not a Filipino. You're not the one paying my salary. Why will you do that?," he said.

Duterte earlier admitted he ordered an investigation against Fox for her alleged participation in rallies. Celerina Monte/DMS