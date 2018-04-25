A landing ship tank of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Forces (JMSDF) is set to arrive in Manila on Thursday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Osumi (LST-4001) is scheduled to arrive at Pier 15, South Harbor. He said the goodwill visit will last until April 28.

Lincuna said the Philippine Navy will render the customary welcome ceremony.

“Heading the visiting more or less 140 officers and crew are the Commander of Landing Ship Division One Capt. Tomonori Kobayashi and ship’s commanding officer Capt. Yuji Horikawa,” he said.

Lincuna said upon arriving the Japanese forces will be given port briefing on security and health aboard the Osumi.

Osumi will be the third JMSDF vessel to visit the country this year , the first one was Amagiri that arrived last February followed by Akizuki that arrived last April 13. Robina Asido/DMS

Story 5

SC recognizes divorce obtained by Filipino against foreign wife

The Supreme Court, voting 10-3 with one abstention, has recognized the divorce decree secured by a Filipino against foreign spouse.

“The Court . . . ruled that a foreign divorce secured by a Filipino against a foreign spouse is also considered valid in the Philippines, even if it is the Filipino spouse who files for divorce abroad,” SC spokesperson Theodore Te said in a media briefing in Baguio City on Tuesday.

The ruling came after upholding the decision of the Court of Appeal recognizing the divorce decree granted by a Japanese court on December 6, 2011 to Marelyn Tanedo Manalo against her husband Minoru Yoshino.

Manalo petitioned a Dagupan court seeking to recognize the judgment in a foreign court in the Philippines. The lower court denied her plea, prompting her to go to the Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals in 2014 reversed the lower court’s decision. The SC sided with the ruling of the appellate court.

The SC remanded Manalo’s case back to the lower court for reception of evidence as part of a proceeding to legally recognize the divorce of marriage obtained abroad. DMS