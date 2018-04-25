Lt. Gen Carlito Galvez Jr., the newly-appointed chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) warns troops who will be tainted with corruption will be relieved,.

According to Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia, AFP public affairs chief, Galvez issued his warning during his first flag raising ceremony as AFP chief of staff on Monday.

“The president has zero tolerance for corruption. We will have no fear of relieving people who are mediocre and full of anomalies,” Galvez said.

“We will keep the AFP clean, I will not hesitate to relieve any commander who will be tainted with corruption,” he added.

Garcia said Galvez also “directed the Office of the Inspector General to investigate reported anomalies in the use of resources to ensure judicious use of funds and proper management of government assets.”

He said the chief of staff also “took the occasion to thank general headquarters, joint, personal, and special staff for their strong support during the Marawi crisis.”

“General Headquarters (GHQ) has given us so much support and leverage to fight the war that we have never fought before. The support was evident in the motivation of our troops who, despite being wounded, were eager to continue fighting,” Galvez said.

“That exemplified the support the GHQ has given us. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you (officers, enlisted personnel and civilian employees at GHQ) for a job well done,” he added.

Garcia said Galvez also vows to recognize the top performing military and civilian employees.

“He promised to provide plaques of recognition and cash incentives starting from Php10,000 for top performing Officers, Enlisted Personnel (EP), and Civilian Employees (CE)who will be selected on a quarterly basis,” he said.

Garcia said Galvez is also “committed to promote officers and enlisted personnel who will excel and deliver significant results required of their respective positions.”

"I am results-oriented. We must be outputs-oriented as we value teamwork and meritocracy. Be righteous. Be perfect, because any mistake may mean the lives of the people we have sworn to serve and protect; and the lives of our very own soldiers,” said Galvez.

“We need the cooperation of everyone--officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian employees--in translating the intent of the AFP into tangible realities,” he said.

“These will be our focus as I lead the AFP. I promise you that I will deliver results and I will do my best with much honor, integrity, and loyalty to our service,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS