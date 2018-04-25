The Philippine economy is set to lose about P1.96 billion during the six-month closure of Boracay, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said on Tuesday.

This as authorities would look into reports some village officials have issued identification cards to non-Boracay residents in exchange of huge amounts of money.

In a press conference in Manila, Pernia admitted that the growth rate of Western Visayas, including Boracay, its municipality of Malay and even Aklan province, would "be trimmed.

"In terms of amount, the reduction to gross domestic product would be around P980 million only. So it's a small amount," he said, later clarifying the amount is for each quarter.

But he noted that the government expects that around 75 percent of tourists who were planning to go to Boracay would visit other destinations.

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the closure of Boracay for six months, starting April 26 to pave way for the rehabilitation of the island after he likened it to a "cesspool."

Meanwhile, in a separate press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Interior and Local Government Officer-in-charge Eduardo Ano would surely check on the reports some village officials in Boracay were involved in alleged extortion activities in exchange of Boracay IDs.

"I’m sure the DILG will look into this. Believe me, Secretary Año will not tolerate this if this can be proven," he said.

Senator Panfilo Lacson has accused that some local officials were asking P400,000 from businesses in exchange of IDs for Boaracay workers, but not residents of the island.

Once the closure order takes effect, only residents of Boracay who have IDs would be allowed to go to the island. Celerina Monte/DMS