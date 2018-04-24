A Nigerian national was killed in a shooting incident in Las Pi?as City on Monday morning.

Supt. Jenny Tecson, public information officer of the Southern Police District, said the victim as Didicus Ohaeri residing at Block 6 Lot 8, Phase 4, Elisa Homes, Bacoor Cavite.

Tecson said based on initial report the shooting incident happened in front of Abenson Appliance Center, Pamplona 3, Alabang-Zapote Road, Las Pi?as City around 11:40 am.

“Initial investigation disclosed that the victim was shot at the place of incident while on board a Toyota Camry with plate no. NAQ 919 by the unidentified suspects on board a motorcycle,” she said.

Tecson said the victim was rushed to Perpetual Help Hospital in Las Pi?as City but died due to gunshot wounds.

“The latter was declared dead at about 12:32 pm of the same date by his attending physician,” she said.

“SPD-SOCO was requested to conduct technical aspect of investigation while the elements of Las Pi?as City Police Station are conducting a follow-up investigation for the possible identification and apprehension of the suspects,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS