Newly-appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde has ordered cops to file air tight cases against drug suspects.

“We have to make our cases airtight in any case on buy-bust operation especially (if) there are some technicalities that can be used against us. That is why it's really very important that when we file a case it should be airtight,” he said.

“What is important here even if they file bail for how many times we will go after then over and over again until (the suspect) will definitely put in jail,” he added.

It can be recalled thatlast month the Department of Justice has dropped the drug related cases against Kerwin Espinosa and other alleged drug lords.

According to the justice department, the cases against the drug personalities were dropped because of the weak evidence presented by the PNP - Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) against the suspects. Robina Asido/DMS