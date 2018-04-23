Malacanang on Sunday vowed to work harder to implement the government's policies and programs after a latest survey showed a double-digit decline in the Cabinet's net satisfaction rating.

"We shall therefore work double time in highlighting policies and programs of the current administration that have the most impact to the lives of our countrymen," Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

A Social Weather Stations survey showed a 10-point decrease in the Cabinet's net satisfaction rating.

"We take note of the latest Social Weather Stations survey showing a +28 net satisfaction rating, which the polling firm classified as 'moderate'," he said.

Roque said many agencies have made "significant" strides in their respective areas and fields.

"The departments under the executive branch will continue to serve the nation and the best interest of our people by bringing comfortable life to disadvantaged and marginalized families, unmindful of the distraction and political noise," he said.

SWS said the 10-point decline in the overall net satisfaction rating of the Cabinet was due to decreases in all areas: 29 points in Mindanao, 7 points in Balance Luzon, 2 points in the Visayas, and 1 point in Metro Manila.

"This is the lowest in almost two years, since the moderate +22 in April 2016," it said. Ella Dionisio/DMS