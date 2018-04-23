An initial 80,000 local and overseas job openings are available to jobseekers on May 1 in a nationwide job and business fair, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Sunday.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said more employment opportunities maybe available across the 53 sites of the Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) job and business fairs organized jointly by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

He said this is government’s way of paying tribute and giving honor to the Filipino workingmen as the nation observes Labor Day next week.

A total of 829 participating employers (666 local and 163 overseas) will be bringing with them 78,675 local, overseas, and government jobs.

The top local jobs with the most number of vacancies are: soldiers (AFP/PNP) ?4,002; customer service representative ? 1,470; production worker/factory worker ? 1,443; mason (finishing/rough) ? 1,385; call center agent ? 1,306; production machine operator ? 1,288; construction worker ? 900; BJMP (government) ? 889; service crew ? 880; and carpenter (finishing/rough) ? 708.

For those seeking overseas employment, the top vacancies are as follows: nurses ? 3,988; technician ? 1,546; food and beverage staff ? 689; engineers (mechanical, electrical, civil) ? 344; production worker/ factory worker ? 300; sales associate professional ? 200; construction worker ? 200; assistant head manager ? 174; cook ? 157; driver (general) ? 150; and housekeeping attendant ? 123. DMS