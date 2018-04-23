まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P4,830
$100=P5,200

4月23日のまにら新聞から

Japanese tourist dies in Lapu-Lapu jetski mishap

［ 107 words｜2018.4.23｜英字 ］

A Japanese national died while riding a jetski in a resort in Lapu-Lapu City.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office identified the victim as Hibiki Ikemura, 19 years old from Ishikawa, Japan.

According to report, Ikemura was having a vacation with his two Japanese friends. At around 11 a.m. of April 19, the three rode on separate jetskis. But Ikemura slammed into an unidentified boat.

He suffered injuries on different parts of his body and was brought to Mactan Doctor's Hospital. He expired in the hospital at around 3:15 p.m. on the same day.

The victim's body would undergo autopsy to establish the real cause of his death. Ella Dionisio/DMS