A Japanese national died while riding a jetski in a resort in Lapu-Lapu City.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office identified the victim as Hibiki Ikemura, 19 years old from Ishikawa, Japan.

According to report, Ikemura was having a vacation with his two Japanese friends. At around 11 a.m. of April 19, the three rode on separate jetskis. But Ikemura slammed into an unidentified boat.

He suffered injuries on different parts of his body and was brought to Mactan Doctor's Hospital. He expired in the hospital at around 3:15 p.m. on the same day.

The victim's body would undergo autopsy to establish the real cause of his death. Ella Dionisio/DMS