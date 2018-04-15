The Department of Energy (DOE) collaborated with the European Union-Access to Sustainable Energy Programme (EU-ASEP) for three-day intensive training to ensure quality of energy infrastructure in the country.

The training-workshop began April 11 and ended on April 13. The first day of the workshop was conducted at the F1 Hotel in Bonifacio Global City while the second and third days were held at the Department of Energy's headquarters.

It focused on the Philippine National Quality Infrastructure (PNQI), which enables the development and compliance of the government agencies, specifically the DOE, with the increasing quality requirements in the energy industry. PNQI provides support to the national authorities in performing their mandates for consumer protection, free trade, environmental protection and other societal objectives.

“This will help build the capacity of the DOE to promote energy efficiency through monitoring, verifying and enforcing,” said Assistant Energy Secretary Robert Uy during his opening remarks. DMS