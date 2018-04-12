President Rodrigo Duterte has formed an oversight committee for the entry of a new major player in the public telecommunications market.

Administrative Order No. 11 signed on April 6, Duterte, through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, said the oversight committee shall be composed of representatives from four agencies.

It said the Department of Information and Communications Technology will act as chairperson of the oversight committee and Department of Finance as vice-chairperson.

There will also be representatives from the Office of the Executive Secretary and the National Security Adviser.

The DICT shall provide the necessary secretariat support for the oversight committee.

The oversight committee shall assist the National Telecommunications Commission in the formulation of the terms of reference for the selection and assignment of radio frequencies.

"The entry of a new major palyer in the telecommunications market is a matter of paramount national interest which shall redound to the benefit of the public by ensuring genuine competition in the country's telecommunications industry," the AO read.

It also stressed the need to ensure the entry of a new player in the telecom market shall be undertaken in an integrated and transparent manner.

Duterte earlier gave the DICT and other concerned agencies until March to tap a third telco player to break the country's duopoly. The target was not met.

Several foreign telco companies have expressed interest to partner with Filipino firms to be the third player in the country.

They came from China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and India, according to government officials. Celerina Monte/DMS