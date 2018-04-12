At least ten members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were reported killed during a military operation in Maguindanao since Monday, a regional military spokesman said Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, civil military operations officer of the 6th Infantry Division, said starting last Monday clashes occurred as troops conducted focus military operation against the members of BIFF under the Bungos faction in the vicinity of Barangay Pamalian and Barangay Pagatin all of Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao.

Besana said based on the statements of displaced civilians , at least 10 rebels were killed while undetermined number of bandits were wounded.

Besana said as of Wednesday the military is conducting combat operations against the bandits. He added that the military conducted airstrike using MG520 aircraft in the area of Pigatin in Shariff Saydona Mustapha.

“Based on the information that we get particularly from the internally displaced persons , there were more than 10 ( deaths) but there is no exact figure, and then a lot were also wounded,” he said.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, public affairs officer of the 6th Infantry Division, said two soldiers sustained slight injuries during the military operation.

“On April 10, the operation... resulted in the recovery of assorted 20 high and low powered firearms, destruction of two gun manufacturing machines, assorted parts of rifles, magazines and ammunitions and the destruction of Abu Nasria liar,” he said.

“The Joint Task Force Central utilized all available air assets, artillery as well as armor assets in support of with the ground operations of the different field units,” he added.

Besana added that “two days ago” four members of BIFF surrendered to the commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion in Datu Abdulla Sangki, Maguindanao.

“What we are after here is to pressure them so that all them will surrender,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS