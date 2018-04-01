An alleged Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) sub-leader in North Cotabato returned fire to policemen at a checkpoint and was shot Thursday night, police said.

Senior Inspector Edwin Abantes, Aleosan municipal police chief, said Saturday the suspect was Buds Basilan, declared dead on arrival at the Aleosan Municipal Hospital.

Abantes said they received a report from the military about an alleged bomber who is planning to transport an improvised explosive device from Barangay Kudarangan, Midsayap town to Barangay Dungguan in Aleosan.

He said they responded and saw a motorcycle near their checkpoint in Sitio Poypoyon, Barangay Dualing.

"After seeing the authorities, he pulled his gun and fired at them prompting for my men to return a shot," Abantes said.

Abanates added Basilan also has an outstanding warrant of arrest for arson.

Recovered from the suspect were grenades, ammunition, caliber. 45, magazines and his motorcycle. Ella Dionisio/DMS