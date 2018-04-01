A Chinese national died and four were injured after their vehicle fell into a ravine in Pagbilao, Quezon last Friday night, police said.

A report by the Pagbilao municipal police identified the fatality as Hui Mao, 46 from Fujian, China.

Injured were Cheng Bi, 27, from Hubei, China; Guxiang Mu, 56, from Fujian, China; Zhang Muhuo of Hubei, China; and their Filipino driver Manuel Ramos, police said.

Police said around 8 pm, Ramos was driving at the Old ZigZag Road in Barangay Silangang Malicboy when it fell into a ravine.

Upon reaching the sharp curve and descending portion of the highway, the vehicle hit the road's concrete fence before falling to a ravine around ten feet deep.

Hui was rushed to Jane County Hospital in Pagbilao, but was pronounced dead on arrival. The other victims sustained minor injuries and were confined in the same hospital. Ella Dionisio/ DMS