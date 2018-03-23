A school principal was abducted by the members of Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu on Thursday morning, a military spokesman said.

Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command, identified the victim as Marjorie Abdul, principal of Liang Elementary School.

Petinglay said the victim was taken by five armed ASG members from school premises located at Brgy. Liang, Patikul town around 9:30 am.

She said the government authorities are trying to rescue Abdul and hunt her abductors.

“Lateral coordination with the police and the provincial government was established to intensify all pursuit operations, identify the perpetrators, and trace their hideouts,” Petinglay said

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander. said because of Abdul's abduction, the number of kidnap victims in the hands of ASG is now 11, which includes seven Filipinos and four foreigners. Robina Asido/DMS