President Rodrigo Duterte is set to embark on foreign trips in April, including his attendance to a conference in China.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he would be joining Duterte during his attendance at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference to be held in Hainan on April 8 to 11.

Asked of Duterte's plan during the Holy Week next week, he said: "He will be in Davao. The president will just be in Davao during the Holy Week and then he will embark on (foreign) trips after the Holy Week."

Since he assumed office in June 2016, Duterte had been to China twice.

Duterte has decided to take a "softer stance" with Beijing despite territorial disputes between the two countries in the South China Sea.

After his trip to mainland China, Duterte will proceed to Hong Kong, the Presidential Communications Operations Office said.

There was no information what Duterte would do in Hong Kong.

Before the end of April, Duterte is set to join other Southeast Asian leaders in the 32nd ASEAN Summit in Singapore on April 25 to 28.

Meanwhile, Duterte is expected to spend his birthday on March 28 in Davao City, Roque said.

But before he proceeds to China, Duterte will attend a birthday party organized by his political allies at Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on April 5.

"There could be a celebration after his actual birthday," Roque said. Celerina Monte/DMS

Duterte to embark on foreign trips in April