The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) expressed dismay with the decision of the Department of Justice to drop the case against drug personalities including Kerwin Espinosa.

“We are dismayed. We're not happy on the resolution. Everybody knows that these people are involved in drugs. What is only needed is probable cause... and Espinosa already confessed at the Senate,” DILG Officer in Charge Eduardo Ano said Thursday.

“We are exerting a lot of effort in our anti-drug effort and then the resolution is like that off course we're not happy about that, and there is a motion for reconsideration. Well, I hope the state prosecutors will properly study the review and investigate the case so that the result of the investigation will be acceptable,” he added.

Ano also expressed his belief there is probable cause against the drug suspects.

Ano noted that PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Roel Obusan assured they will do its best that an appeal will not be dismissed.

“Well I’ve talked with the Chief PNP and the Chief CIDG, (to) make sure not only this case...to ensure that they will get all the evidence... We are strictly monitoring these because this is our focus area, fight drugs,” he said.

“They assured me the Chief PNP and Chief CIDG they'll make sure that in this case, they will do everything to ensure a tight case that will not lead to a dismissal of the appeal of the case,” he added.

Ano also expressed his support to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II to investigate the prosecutor who evaluated the case against the drug personalities.

“I also support the call, the move of Secretary Aguirre to investigate the prosecutors who deliberated and evaluated the case. We have to know how they come up with that decision and this is a fight for everyone,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS