Government forces arrested 14 alleged Vietnamese poachers off the waters of Occidental Mindoro on Wednesday morning.

Supt. Imelda Tolentino, Mimaropa regional police spokesperson, said authorities were conducting seaborne patrol operation when they arrested the suspects in the vicinity waters of Paluan, Occidental Mindoro around 1 am.

She said the suspects were on two fishing vessels in the act of poaching when they were captured by government forces.

Tolentino could not provide the names of arrested Vietnamese fishermen as of presstime.

Tolentino said the arrested suspects which will be charged with violation of Section 91 or the poaching in the Philippine waters of Republic Act 10654 were brought to Mamburao Municipal Police Station for proper disposition of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

“The fishing boats were brought to Tayamaan Port, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS