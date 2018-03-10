President Rodrigo Duterte is not bullying Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, saying it is her own colleagues in the Supreme Court who have expressed belief she is "not fit" (for the job anymore), Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday.

In a Facebook interview, Roque said he even heard judges at the lower courts would also ask her to step down from her post.

"She does not need to be bullied by the President...her colleagues themselves have been telling her that she's not fit (for the job anymore)," Roque said.

"What I know is that those at the lower courts would also ask her to step down," Roque added.

Sereno is facing an impeachment complaint before the House committee on justice, which found probable cause to pursue the case against her on Thursday.

A quo warranto petition, questioning the legality of her appointment as chief magistrate is also pending at the Supreme Court. The Office of the Solicitor General filed the quo warranto petition.

Sereno has refused to quit from her post, saying she is ready to face the Senate impeachment court once the House of Representatives formally impeaches her. Celerina Monte/DMS