President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law bill granting power to the police to issue subpoena.

Under Republic Act No. 10973 inked on March 1, 2018, the chief of the Philippine National Police, director and deputy director for administration of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group have the power to administer the oath, and issue subpoena and subpoena duces tecum in relation to its investigation.

"Such powers shall be exercised solely by the aforementioned officials and may not be further delegated to any other person or office," the law read.

According to the law, the subpoena shall state the nature and purpose of the investigation shall be directed to the person whose attendance is required, and in the case of the subpoena duces tecum, it shall also contain a reasonable description of the books, documents, or things demanded which must be relevant to the investigation.

"Failure to comply with the subpoena and subpoena duces tecum shall authorize the filing of a case for indirect contempt under the Rules of Court with the Regional Trial Court," the new Act said.

The act shall take effect 15 days after its complete publication in the Official Gazette or in at least two newspapers of general circulation. Celerina Monte/DMS