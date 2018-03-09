The Department of National Defense (DND) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday mourned the demise of former Defense Secretary Fortunato Abat.

DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong said Abat, 92, passed away at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center around 7 pm last Wednesday.

“We thank him for his service to the nation,” Andolong said.

Abat became Ambassador to China and served in the negotiating panel of the government during negotiations with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). He was also a member of the Philippine Expeditionary Force to Korea in 1951.

Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia, AFP Public Affairs Office chief ,said Abat served as commanding general of the Philippine Army).

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines extends its sincere and heart-felt condolonces to the family and friends of retired Major General Fortunato Abat who served as Commanding General of the Philippine Army and Secretary of the Department of National Defense,” Garcia said.

“His contributions to the AFP and the defense department as a unit commander, leader, and mentor serve as lasting legacy to the men and women he has worked with and guided all throughout his military and civilian career,” he added.

Col. Louie Villanueva, Philippine Army spokesman, said Abat was commanding general of the Philippine Arm during the martial law years.

“He has been one of the greatest generals of the Philippine Army while he is in the military service”, Villanueva said.

“He is a known fine officer and a gentlemen. He has served in many military campaigns particularly during the martial law era in Mindanao,” he noted.

“He is very much respected by our organization because of his accomplishments and legacy that he has provided for the Philippine Army,” Villanueva added. Robina Asido/DMS