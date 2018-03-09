A Philippine Army officer and two others were arrested in a joint military and police operation in Quezon City on Wednesday night.

Lt. Col. Louie Villanueva, spokesman of the Philippine Army (PA), said they were 2nd Lt. Hamel Abubakar Samsodin who is assigned with the 9th Infantry Division, Aslimah Somala Aliba and Mahair Masicuin Mamalampac during a buy-bust operation along Sampaguita St, Mapayapa Village 1, Brgy Pasong Tamo in Quezon City around 10:30 pm.

Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar, Quezon City police director, said government forces seized approximately 25 grams of suspected shabu, P60,000 marked money, cal. 45 Armscor with a magazine loaded with ammunition, cal. 45 Swissvale with a magazine loaded with seven ammunition, replica of an M-16 rifle, six magazine assemblies for an M-16 rifle with 148 rounds, a hand grenade and a white Hyundai Accent Sedan.

“Samsodin was called to active duty last May 1, 2016 through the officer’s preparatory course and took oath at the Philippine Army Headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City,” said Eleazar.

“After that, he underwent a two-month Scout Ranger Orientation Course (SROC) in Bulacan and a three-month Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija. Prior to his arrest, he was supposed to be deployed as platoon leader of the 83rd IB, PA in Pili, Camarines Sur,” he said.

Villanueva said the Philippine Army does not tolerate illegal activities among its soldiers.

“The arrest of subject officer is a product of counter-intel which is a constant procedure of monitoring personnel doing anomalous or illegal acts detrimental to the organization,” Villanueva said.

“The army doesn’t condone any act that is not in conformance to its policy and standard. Based on current policy, any soldiers involved in any drug-related activities will be sanctioned and face immediate dismissal,” he added.

Villanueva said the Army is serious in supporting the government’s campaign on illegal drugs.

“It has undertaken at its level programs, activities such as mandatory drug tests to all personnel, establishment of drug testing facilities in various camps as well as sustained advocacies,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS