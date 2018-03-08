The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) welcomes the recent statement of President Rodrigo Duterte he may reopen peace talks with the communist group.

“It’s a good development, but what we are saying here is that we have tried it many times with them they were given chances and yet they always failed to follow the process while we abide the ruling that prescribe by the peace negotiations,” said Lt. Col. Louie Villanueva, Philippine Army spokesman, said Wednesday.

“We in the Philippine Army, we are the forces on the ground. We always have the interest to have this issue a settlement. In the first place, it's always us who are (on) the verge of conflict. We are always affected and if this will continue, that is a good condition,” he added.

During an event in Pasay City last Tuesday, Duterte said he may reconsider his decision to terminate the peace process with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) New People’s Army (NPA) National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDF) if negotiators are able to come up with a ceasefire agreement.

It can be recalled peace negotiations between the government of the Philippines and communist group was scrapped last year.

After the termination of the peace talks Duterte warned Jose Maria Sison, the founding Chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) not to return in the country or he will be arrested.

Just last month the Department of Justice filed petition before the Manila Regional Trial Court to declare the CPP-NPA as terrorist organization. Robina Asido/DMS