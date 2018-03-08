Malacanang has backtracked from earlier plan to distribute confiscated smuggled rice to the poor.

In a press briefing in Palawan Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he was informed that giving smuggled rice to the poor for free is against the law.

"So what could be done to the smuggled rice is to sell them as subsidized rice of NFA (National Food Authority)?That is being considered by the National Food Authority Council," he said.

Last week, Roque said he would propose during the Cabinet meeting that smuggled rice be distributed to the poor instead of giving it to NFA.

He has said channeling directly smuggled rice to the poor would prevent the possibility of the grains to be sold again to smugglers.

The Cabinet meeting was held last Monday where the NFA rice issue was discussed. Celerina Monte/DMS