Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos admitted on Wednesday that she is not discounting the possibility to run for the Senate in the 2019 elections.

In a forum in Quezon City, the eldest child of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos said it was discussed in their family that one has to run for the national office amid the dragging election protest by her brother, former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., for vice presidency.

"Because the protest has been taking long and due to small margin (in the number of votes between Vice President Leni Robredo and Bongbong), it was discussed in the family that other will run in the national office because he did not want to abandon his protest," Imee said.

Asked of the likelihood that she will be running for the Senate, Imee said, "50-50 in the meantime."

She said they were still hopeful the Supreme Court sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal will fast-track in deciding Bongbong's election protest against Robredo.

But while she was not fully decided in her political plan for next year's midterm polls, Imee admitted that she has been going around the country.

Such as on Tuesday, she visited an evacuation center in Legazpi City where displaced residents from Mayon Volcano eruption have been temporarily staying.

Imee and Bongbong were also seen "gatecrashing" in the Panagbenga Festival in Baguio City on February 24.

Imee said critics were just making a big fuss from their presence in the Panagbenga as she recalled how close to them Baguio is since this was where her father and mother, Imelda Marcos, eloped.

If she will push for her senatorial bid, among her priorities will be "a bit tweaking" on the Duterte administration's "Build, Build Build" program, which will focus more on public transport, and job creation for the millennials and senior citizens, among others.

Meanwhile, Imee said they welcome the move of Senator Vicente Sotto III to call for an investigation on the alleged irregularities during the 2016 national and local elections.

Bongbong has accused that he was cheated during the automated polls.

However, Imee said the election protest of her brother would be strengthened based on the evidence to be shown to the PET.

The PET has gagged both Bongbong and Robredo from talking in public about the election protest. Celerina Monte/DMS