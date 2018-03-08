President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Wednesday he will order the arrest and worse, to file sedition case against Boracay residents or local officials who would resist and prevent the government in addressing the environmental problem in Boracay Island in Aklan.

In a speech in Tarlac City, Duterte blamed owners of the establishments and local officials on why there is environmental degradation in the island.

"If they won't cooperate and they begin to protest, you were at fault there. You were responsible for the damage all these years, also the local officials who were all nonchalant of the problem there. I will arrest all of you," he said.

"And if you put up a fight, then I’ll charge you for sedition, preventing government to do what is good for the Filipino people," Duterte stressed.

Duterte has ordered Interior and Local Government Officer-in-charge Eduardo Ano and Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to resolve the problem in Boracay within six months.

He has threatened to close the island from tourists if the problem would not be addressed.

He likened Boracay to a "cesspool" where all wastes go into the water.

"TIme will come when it is so polluted, it can no longer be of use for the next generation. It is to our interest to preserve its pristine state just like before," Duterte said. Celerina Monte/DMS