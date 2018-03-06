An alleged sub-leader of the Maute-Daesh group was apprehended by government authorities in Manila last Saturday.

Major Ronald Suscano, public affairs chief of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, said arrested was Abdul Nasser Lomondot.

Suscano said in coordination with the Joint Task Force “ZamPeLan”, the members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) captured Lomondot along Recto Avenue around 5:10 pm.

“During the law enforcement operation, recovered in the possession of Lomondot upon arrest were the calibre .45 pistol and hand grenade,” he said.

Suscano said “Lomondot is a Maute Group sub-leader who took part in the Marawi rebellion during which he participated in the killing of innocent Christian civilians and committed violence against female and child hostages.”

“He (Lomondot) was one of the key planners in the attack of Marantao, Lanao del Sur during the Marawi rebellion. He underwent combat training in Butig, Lanao del Sur along with other Daesh members,” he said.

Suscano said after the arrest “Lomondot was brought to Philippine National Police-Manila Police District at UN Avenue in Manila for processing and filing of appropriate cases.”

PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said Lomondot managed to escape from Marawi last year.

“He is personally known to the late Omar Maute one of the leaders of the ISIS affiliated group and he was involved personally and present in the Marawi incident in fact before the liberation of Marawi he was one of those who were fortunate to escape the military,” he said.

“He transferred to Lanao del Sur going to Cagayan de Oro and then according to interrogation he sought shelter here in Metro Manila to escape and avoid ongoing military operation,” he added.

Dela Rosa said Lomondot reached Metro Manila in January.

“So far the investigation shows that he (has been) here since January this year not to create havoc but to seek refuge because they were (being hunted) in Mindanao," Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa said people in Metro Manila should not be alarmed with the apprehension of a terrorist in Manila.

“They should not be alarmed. We should be thankful that he was captured but still we don’t have to let our guard down. We should be vigilant,” he added.

Dela Rosa said despite Lomondot’s arrest in Manila the PNP will not recommend martial law in Metro Manila.

“No, we will not be recommending martial law in Metro Manila,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS