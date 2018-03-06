A military spokesman revealed that Abu Dar, one of the sub-leaders of the late Isnilon Hapilon, is the new Islamic State’s (IS) emir in Southeast Asia.

Major Ronald Suscano, public affairs chief of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, said Monday Abu Dar “is a real Maranao."

"His parents are from Lanao del Sur... and I think he grew up there in Lanao Del Sur. He studied and married there,” Suscano said.

Suscano said Dar is among the sub-leaders who managed to escape from the military during its operation in Marawi City.

“Based on information I knew that when he escaped from Marawi, he took a lot of money. That is why they had a lot of funds. He is the one who holding their funds,” he said.

A military official who refused to be named estimated the group of Abu Dar took around 500 million pesos out of Marawi City during the early stage of the siege.

He said the Maute/ISIS group still have 313 remaining members, which include 10 sub-leaders.

Suscano said compared to Dar, Hapilon was more radical and experienced but he noted Dar has more connections.

“Abu Dar will become stronger if he still has connections with the foreign terrorists because of the support they get from them,” he said.

“We just do not know ( how many they are) and who are remaining foreign terrorist,” he added.

Suscano said Dar was monitored in the area of Pagayawan , Lanao del Sur which is believed to be his birthplace. Robina Asido/DMS