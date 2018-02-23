The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) supports the Department of Justice (DOJ) petition before the Manila Regional Trial Court to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) New People’s Army (NPA) as a terrorist organization.

“We will support them by enumerating their activities which are terroristic in nature, we have the records on that, their liquidation, arson,burning, extortion even figures, so we support them, we have evidences to show that they are really doing terroristic acts,” said Brig. Gen. Bienvinido Datuin, AFP spokesman.

“All of what they do are all terroristic activities. Formerly when we are just a lieutenant, most of the time it is really the ideology but now it is only terrorist activities. They resort to it. We saw the burning, extortion, sowing fear and terror to civilians,” he added.

“So let’s brand them. Let’s give the terrorist tag and at the same time those who support them through financing matters will also be charged and then they are already categorized, like Abu Sayyaf and Maute who only do terrorist activities. That is our stand on that,” he added.

Datuin also emphasized the importance of addressing the problem on the supporters of the rebels.

“If they are branded as criminals, and then we can run after them... We can file cases or revoke the means of those supporting them so they will not able to provide support. There are some who are supporting them,” he said.

“For terrorists there are laws. Nobody should be supporting a terrorist organization. That is important for us. We can use all our available resources... The legal fronts who are supporting we can already charge them because they are supporting a terrorist organization,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS