President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he is invoking an "executive action" to ban Rappler and its reporter Pia Ranada from covering him as he also suspected the online news agency could be connected to the US Central Intelligence Agency.

Duterte made the statement during his visit to Iloilo City, explaining the ban against Rappler was based on the decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revoking the news website's license to operate for allegedly violating the constitutional provision on 100 percent ownership of mass media.

"Because it is not a legitimate agency according to SEC. So I am now invoking executive action based on the SEC ruling," he said.

But if later the Court of Appeals decides Rappler is a legitimate news agency in the country, then it will be allowed to cover him again.

He added that Rappler might be a CIA-sponsored news outlet and it is also prohibited.

He said Rappler "takes every chance to undermine you, that is the history of America, CIA, they have been taking care of the political dissenters. They will choose their own candidate that they will direct."

"Read Rappler later. You make the report now and they will make a distortion," he added.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a separate interview in Iolilo City, confirmed that Ranada is banned in the entire Malacanang Complex for "disrespecting home" of the President for allegedly writing fake news.

He said Duterte's liberality in allowing Ranada to cover the Palace despite an order of the SEC revoking Rappler's license ceased.

"It’s not really the fact that she reported fake news, but her insistence after the Senate hearing that her story was still true that really led to the decision to ban her. We cannot allow anyone into the President’s home especially a person who insists on disrespecting the home by reporting fake news," he said.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go appeared before a Senate investigation on his alleged meddling in the multi-billion Navy frigate deal. Go denied the allegation.

Roque confirmed that Ranada is now barred from entering the Malacanang Complex.

"There has been subsequent presidential directive. It was issued actually 2 o’ clock Tuesday that Rappler is now banned from the entire Malaca?ang complex,' he said.

Some journalists' organizations have condemned the Duterte administration's move to ban Rappler, including Ranada, from covering Malacanang, saying it was an attack to press freedom.

Asked if the Palace only wants the media to write stories which will please the administration, Roque said if it is true, the Philippine Daily Inquirer, which has been critical also of the President could have long been banned.

"The President has been in Malacanang for one-and-a-half years already and yet they (Rappler) were not banned until they insisted on fake news and after the decision of the SEC. The Inquirer is Filipino-owned so there's no issue," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS