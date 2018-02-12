A member of the New People's Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter with government troops in Abra Sunday, a military spokesperson said.

1Lt. Catherine Hapin, public affairs chief of the Army’s 7th Infantry Division, said members of 24th Infantry Battalion had an encounter with the terrorist group at Barangay Ud-udiao, Sallapadan town.

Hapin said the troops from the Charlie Company of the Army's 24th Infantry Battalion were patrolling on the area after residents reported extortion activities and foraging for food by the NPA in their communities.

While on patrol, the soldiers were fired upon by 10 fully armed NPAs, said Hapin.

The firefight lasted for about 28 minutes resulted in the death of one NPA member. Recovered from the site were three M16 rifles, one carbine and one radio.

No civilian or soldier were hurt, said Hapin. Ella Dionisio/DMS