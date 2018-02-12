The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday placed on heightened alert all PCG units expected to be affected by a tropical storm as state weather forecasters raised signal number one in Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental.

PCG Commandant Rear Admiral Elson Hermogino ordered the agency’s districts and stations in Visayas, northern Mindanao and Palawan to brace for possible effects of the storm, which is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday evening.

The storm will be named "Basyang" when it enters.

He also directed all PCG district commanders in areas expected to be affected by the weather disturbance to “coordinate with their respective Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council for possible rescue and related activities.”

Hermogino also directed units to remind and prevent interisland vessels from sailing in the areas where signal number was hoisted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The storm, which has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph, is moving west northwest at 27 kph. Ella Dionisio/DMS