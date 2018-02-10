The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded 53 deaths and more than 6,000 arrested since the anti-illegal drug campaign was resumed late last year.

“From December 5, 2017 to February 8, 2018, Police units arrested 6,253 drug personalities from 4,058 operations conducted with 53 died in police operations on PNPs intensified anti-illegal drug campaign,” Supt. Vimelee Madrid, PNP deputy spokesperson, told reporters in Camp Crame on Friday.

Madrid said majority of the suspects died during buy-bust operations.

“The deaths were more on the service of search warrant and buy bust operation… out of 53, 31 died during the buy-bust operation” she said.

Madrid said Oplan Tokhang (knock and plead) which supplemental guidance was launched last January 29 is still “bloodless”.

“No casualties were recorded in a week-long run of Tokhang activities in 17 regions around the country,” she said.

“From January 29 to Feb 8, the PNP, through the Directorate for Operations (DO), consolidated 3,456 Tokhang activities with 1,573 surrenderers nationwide, most notably 586 in Police Regional Office 10, and 401 in National Capital Region Police Office respectively,” she added.

Under the supplemental guidance of Oplan Tokhang the police Tokhang teams were required to be in proper PNP uniform, led by a Police Commissioned Officer and shall conduct operations from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday.

These guidance was made by the PNP amid the reported human rights violation during their previous anti-illegal drug operations. Robina Asido/DMS