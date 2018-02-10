Two policemen under the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) were relieved while eight members of the Special Reaction Unit of the Caloocan Police Station and 12 others will be investigated for sleeping while on duty.

Supt. Kimberly Molitas, NCRPO spokesperson, said Friday the two policemen were PO2 Roland Tiburcio and PO2 Atoz Robinson Monroyo, both from the Community Precinct-1 of Anonas Police Station.

Molitas said the two were caught sleeping by NCRPO Director Oscar Albayalde and his team when they conducted a surprise inspection at dawn Friday.

“(Director) Albayalde caught two police officers of Police Community Precinct-1 of Anonas Police Station,while eight members of Special Reaction Unit (SRU) of Caloocan Police Station Annex sleeping while on duty,” she said.

Molitas said the eight SRU members and 12 others will be investigated by the NCRPO Oversight Committee for lapses and negligence of duty.

Molitas said Albayalde “also ordered the Regional Investigation Management Division to hasten the investigation and impose immediately disciplinary sanctions and corrective measures to these policemen.”

“Any administrative case filed against a police officer would mean forfeiture of his mid-year and year-end bonus, replacement clothing allowance, and grounds for non-promotion,” she said.

Molitas said Albayalde stressed policemen should always be alert and active especially during night time “as it is the time in which lawless elements and criminals might take advantage.”

“We are paid to provide security. With the full support from the government, we have no reason not to perform our duty well,” said Albayalde.

Molitas said the NCRPO chief also “acknowledged that not all night shift duty policemen whom he visited are sleeping while on duty.”

“Police officers of Marikina City Police Station were able to respond to the simulation exercise set by Albayalde as he called for police assistance during a robbery hold-up scenario in one gasoline station in Marikina City,” she said.

“However, Albayalde noted there are lapses of the responding policemen particularly on the response time and recommended further evaluation and institute necessary corrective measures,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS