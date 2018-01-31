A Canadian and Indian were rescued by a cargo ship off the waters of Negros Oriental on Monday night.

Capt. Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman, said Tuesday the foreign nationals were Matthew Latrance of Canada and Sway Rawla, an Indian national.

Balilo said based on initial report the two foreigners went scuba diving in Apo Island, Negros Oriental at about 1pm and were reported missing around 4pm of the same day.

“Upon receipt of information from Dumaguete Divers, Coast Guard Station Negros Oriental informed and directed Coast Guard personnel in Apo Island to conduct search and rescue operations and all of its units to be on the lookout for the missing persons and coordinate with local government units and vessels plying in the area of responsibility to also be on the lookout,” he said.

Balilo said at 9 pm while the M/V Fortune Gold conducted search and rescue operation, they heard the foreigners shouting for help.

He said the 74-meter domestic cargo vessel was on its way to Iloilo from Iligan City when they rescued the two foreigners.

“The captain and crew of vessel rendered necessary assistance to the survivors and properly turned them over to Coast Guard Station Negros Oriental for proper investigation and documentation,” said Balilo.

“They were turned over to their family and friends having no injury as per assessment by ONE Rescue medic team,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS