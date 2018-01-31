An alleged member of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), involved in the 2001 kidnapping at Golden Harvest Plantation was arrested in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City on Monday.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, public information of the Philippine National Police regional headquarters, said Tuesday apprehended was Abdulhan Ataram alias Fraser, the subject of a manhunt operation.

She said based on an initial report the combined operatives of Regional Intelligence Unit 9, PNP-Intelligence Group, Zamboanga City Police Station 11 and Regional Intelligence Division 9 were conducting manhunt operation at Plaza Pershing, Zamboanga City when they apprehended the suspect around 6pm.

Galvez said Ataram was arrested “for the crime of kidnapping and serious illegal detention, murder, multiple frustrated murders and multiple attempted murders.”

She noted that the suspect was “a member of the Special Operation, ASG under the leadership of Commander Isnilon Hapilon operating in Basilan Province.

“(He) was involved in the kidnapping of 15 kidnap victims at Golden Harvest Plantation, Brgy Tairan, Lantawan, Basilan Province last June 11, 2001 and bombing incident that transpired in front of Sbeer Marketing Establishment situated at Quezon Boulevard, Kidapawan City on October 5, 2007,” said Galvez.

At least three persons involved in the 2001 abduction have been arrested by authorities in the past week.

She said Ataram is under the custody of Regional Intelligence Unit 9 for proper documentation prior his turned over to the court concerned. Robina Asido/ DMS