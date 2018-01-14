A steam-driven eruption took place in Mayon Volcano Saturday afternoon, which led to ashfall being spread to Guinobatan and Camalig towns in Albay, the Philippine Institute of Volcanolgy and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs director Renato Solidum told dzMM that the eruption took place oat 5:06 pm. He said alert level 1 remained in place, which meant a six-kilometer permanent danger zone in the area.

Solidum said Phivolcs will monitor the situation at Mayon. DMS