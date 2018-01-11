Three alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to government troops in Davao del Sur and Zamboanga del Sur on Tuesday.

1stLt. China Celina Castro, civil military operations officer of the Army’s 73rd Infantry Battalion, identified two of the alleged NPAs as Randy Atong alias Andikon, the finance and logistics officer of Andoy and Basil platoons of Guerrilla Front 51, and Renie Atenza alias Rhyan a team leader of the first squad, Basil Platoon, also of GF51 under the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC).

Castro said the two surrendered to the troops of Alpha Co. of 73rd IB in Sitio Cogon, Brgy. Tuban, Sta Cruz in Davao del Sur on Tuesday morning.

“The former terrorists said that they were already tired of fighting against the government forces coupled with the experience of starvation caused by dwindling support from the masses hence they decided to return to the folds of the law,” she said.

Castro said the rebels surrendered unarmed but they revealed during the course of initial debriefing that they hid three high powered firearms somewhere in Brgy Sibulan, Toril District, Davao City.

She noted that because of their revelation government forces were able to recover one M14 rifle and one M16 rifle attached with M203 grenade launcher on the same day.

On the same day, an alleged NPA logistics officer identified as alias Ka Jaypee of “Squad 3, Team Baking, SECOM-KARA of Western Mindanano Regional Party Committee” also surrendered to government forces in Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

Major Richard Enciso, spokesman of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, said the 33 year old, a resident of Pagadian City, brought along his AK ? 47 rifle and several ammunition when he turned himself in to authorities.

“According to Jaypee, the physical hardships and limited supply of food were the reasons for his surrender," he said. Robina Asido/DMS