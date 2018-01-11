The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Wednesday said the procession of the Black Nazarene this year is generally "peaceful" despite the death of a devotee.

With over 7.6 million devotees, the procession lasted for 22 hours.

"Generally, the Black Nazarene procession yesterday is peaceful," NCRPO Director Oscar Albayalde said in a statement.

Albayalde said a former Bureau of Jail Management and Penology officer identified as SJO4 Ramil dela Cruz died due to heart attack. "Actually not on the traslacion. He got a heart attack, he is a devotee," he said.

In a press conference, Albayalde said there are still a lot (of things) to improve with regards to security.

"Probably we can improve our communication, especially on the radio because we need the coordination between segment leaders and of course we need close coordination with the executive committee of the Nazarene so that we can make the procession ( move) faster," he said.

The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said they immediately gave first aid to Dela Cruz after his colleagues accused them of ignoring the patient.

"When he arrived, he's drunk.The advice of the medical officer is to bring him to the hospital but he refused," MDRRMO head Johnny Uy said in a radio interview.

"While he is being examined, the officers found out that he had a heart disease. Actually, he's just resting and he is feeling okay, but when he felt chest pains, he informed the officers to bring him to the hospital," he added.

Uy said Dela Cruz suffered his first attack while being brought to the hospital.

The Philippine Red Cross said they were able to attend to 1,057 patients. Albayalde said they were no violators of the gun and liquor ban during the event. Ella Dionisio/DMS