President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Elson Hermogino as the new commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard.

Hermogino, a member of Philippine Military Academy Class 1985, was appointed on January 4. Hermogino is the current commander of the Maritime Safety Service

He replaced Rear Admiral William Melad, who was ordered dismissed by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales in 2016 over alleged irregularities in the purchase of P68.04-million worth of office supplies and information technology.

Rear Admiral Joel Garcia acted as the officer-in-charge for the past 12 months.

"PCG will support Hermogino and thanks the President for the appointment of a regular commandant," said PCG spokesman Armand Balilo. Celerina Monte/DMS